20% off these Kovol fast chargers, and 50% off during Prime Day

Kovol is offering some sweet discounts off their GaN chargers this Prime week.

In addition to a generous 20% discount, users can spin a lucky wheel for the chance of an additional boosted discount of up to 50%, giving the possibility of a MASSIVE 70% discount. Don’t miss this one-time chance to scoop a great deal on a desktop or wall charger.

So, what’s up for grabs? The first offering is the Sprint 65W PD 4-Port GaN Desktop Charger – $49.99

The Kovol Sprint 65W is a versatile charger that will charge all devices… and keep desktops tidy.

Featuring two USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, it provides all the charging versatility needed and can charge a single MacBook Pro 15.4″ from 0–100% in just 2 hours when utilizing the full 65W.

Other features of the Sprint 65W desktop charger:

4-in-1 compact design for easy carrying

Smart power allocation for optimized charging of MacBook Air & iPhone

Pioneering GaN II tech for efficient power transfer

The next product from Kovol is the Sprint 25W PD Wall Charger – $19.99

The Sprint 25W features PPS fast-charging capabilities that can charge a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra up to 50% in just 26 minutes.

Other features of the Sprint 25W wall charger:

25% smaller than the original charger with foldable pins

Latest PD 3.0 & PPS charging protocols

Comes with a USB-C cable

And it’s not only these models that are available with generous discounts. Check out these others too:

120W PD 4-port GaN desktop charger KV-PC001 $89.99 (Up to 30% off)

40W PD 2-port wall charger KV-PC009 $25.99 (Up to 42% off)

65W PD 2-port GaN wall charger KV-PC007 $32.99 (Up to 35% off)

65W PD GaN wall charger KV-PC015 $32.99 (Up to 35% off)

140W PD 2-port GaN wall charger KV-PC019 $89.99 (Up to 42% off)

All Kovol charging products are suitable for use in the US, Canada, and Japan.

Spin the lucky wheel

In addition to the 20% off discount, a further discount of up to 50% is available with the Kovol lucky spinning wheel.

Starting a week before Prime Day on the Kovol website, and continuing for a week afterward, customers will be able to supercharge their discounts or get a free gift!

Here are the prizes up for grabs:

Special Prize: a free Kovol 20W charger (KV-PC014)

First Prize: 70% off

Second Prize: 50% off

Third Prize: 30% off

Kovol is the latest brand in fast charging and is owned by Stiger Group, a supplier to Anker and RAVPower. Kovol has been recommended by ZDNet and XDA.

With a dedicated R&D center, we have been granted up to 65 patents and become a specialist in the portable device charging industry since 2008.

Kovol manufactures flagship-level smart charging devices with up-to-date technologies and sleek designs – it’s our ambition to be awesomely customer-centric and stay true to human-centered ideas.

