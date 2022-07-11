Prime Day unloads discounts on a number of VEIKK drawing tablets

If you’re a creative type and are looking to make the jump to a drawing tablet, you’re in for a treat — and a nice discount. For a limited time, a handful of VEIKK drawing tablets are heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Regardless of your budget and needs, VEIKK has a wide variety of options available at attractive prices. Let’s take a look at all the Amazon Prime Day deals VEIKK has in store below.

First up is the VEIKK V1060. Typically sold at $58, Prime Day gets it down to just $46.

Next up we have the VEIKK V1060 PRO. Usually sold for $70, Prime Day gets it down to just $56.

Last but not least, we have the VEIKK VK1200. Amazon usually sells for $220, Prime Day gets it down to just $176.

These deals will only be available through Amazon’s Prime Day promotion and prices are valid from July 12 through July 13. So if you’ve been meaning to pull the trigger on a new drawing tablet purchase, now is the time. Don’t miss out.

