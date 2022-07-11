Dreo’s Nomad One tower fan is down to just $54 for Prime Day

Just because you have an AC in your room doesn’t mean you have to keep turning it on to stay cool. Do yourself a favor and consider a tower fan. Not only will you save money on your electricity bill, but it can help prolong the longevity of your cooling unit.

If you’re looking for a great alternative to your AC, it doesn’t get any better than this Dreo Nomad One tower fan. Right now, it’s down to just $55 for Amazon Prime Day. It typically sells for $70.

Dreo’s 36” Nomad One Tower Fan is easy to clean and is ultra-quiet and features four speeds, four different modes, and an 8-hour timer. With Dreo’s all-in-one airflow system and supercharged electric motor, you’ll be able to cool your space more effectively than any other tower fan out there.

With its powerful motor and 24-foot-per-second speed output, this 36-inch fan will quickly cool down any living space in your home. And with its slim and compact design, this fan is easy to carry from room to room.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, just know it’s all yours for just $54. But act fast, this offer is only available for Amazon Prime Day. The deal runs from July 12 through July 13. Click the button below for more details.

