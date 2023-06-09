Beat the heat with this 42-inch Govee smart tower fan for just $79

We’ve got a scorcher on our hands, and no, I’m not talking about the weather. It’s time to beat the heat with the 42-inch Govee smart tower fan for just $79.99.

That’s right – you save a cool $50 with the on-site coupon (usually $129.99). But act fast, this frosty offer lasts from June 9th to June 10th, so that only leaves with you with a couple of days to jump on this offer.

Come Sunday, this deal is gone.

Govee Life 42 Inch Smart Tower Fan Pro 4.5 $129.99 Stay frosty with app & voice control, auto mode sensors, and customizable cooling. Drift into dreamland with quiet sleep mode and soothing aromatherapy. Grab this cool deal while it's hot!

Now, let me tell you why this is gonna be your new best friend this summer

The Govee Life 42 Inch Smart Tower Fan boasts smart control via App & Alexa, auto mode with sensor, efficient customized cooling, quiet and refreshing sleep, and even an aroma box configuration. Phew, that’s a mouthful.

But wait, there’s more! This high-tech breeze machine also features smart voice & app control through Alexa and Google Assistant. Set up a 24-hour timer, customize your schedule, and adjust modes and speeds with the Govee Home App.

Talk about convenience, right?

Worried about how your room heats up in the afternoon sun? No sweat. The oscillating tower fan automatically adjusts speed based on ambient temperature thanks to a built-in sensor.

Pair it with a Govee Thermohygrometer and you’ll be chillin’ like a villain.

With four modes, 8 speeds, 25ft/s wind speed, and an 80-degree wide airflow coverage, this powerful bladeless tower fan ensures you stay cool during the sweltering summer or drift off into a breezy slumber.

And did we mention the innovative aromatherapy box? Diffuse your favorite essential oils along with the wind for an even more relaxing experience.

This stylish tower fan fits into any home décor environment and is easy to carry around with its handy handle.

The removable rear grille makes cleaning a breeze (pun intended). Just make sure to install the base and stand correctly, and you’re good to go.

So what are you waiting for? Again, it’s all yours for just $79. Don’t forget to clip the on-site coupon to get the discount. Grab this icy-hot deal while it lasts and stay frosty, my friends.

