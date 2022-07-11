Dreo’s highly-rated window AC unit is down to $432 for Prime Day

If a tower fan just isn’t cutting it and you’re looking to make the jump to an AC unit, we highly suggest checking out this Prime Day offer on Amazon right now. For a limited time, this highly-rated Dreo window AC unit is down to just $431. It typically sells for $480.

This 8,000 BTU AC efficiently cools down your room or office in a matter of minutes. The directional air louvers allow this unit to blow cold air in almost every direction, cooling spaces up to 350 sq ft.

And don’t worry about how loud it is. Dreo’s noise-canceling technology reduces the noise level in your room to 42dB, creating a peaceful working environment. It’s also ENERGY STAR certified with a 15.0 CEER rating, which means that it helps you stay cool and lower your electricity bills.

Amazon shoppers also seem to love it, rating it nearly perfect with a five-star rating. For just $432, you can see what all the fuss is about. Keep in mind that this is a limited offer and the price is only available from July 12 through July 13. Click the button below for more information.

