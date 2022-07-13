Autel’s newest EV charger is $112 off right now

Autel recently joined the EV charging market, and one of its new chargers is on a deep discount today. The Autel MaxiCharger is normally $559, but you can get 20 percent off on Amazon with promo code OFF20AUTEL. That’s $112 in savings.

The charger model on sale is the Maxi US AC W10-N14-H. It’s a Level 2 EV charger, which can charge up to 7 times faster than Level 1 chargers thanks to its 40A max output.

It’s compatible with any EV or PHEV that uses a J1772 charge point, which is pretty much every plug-in EV or PHEV sold today.

The only exception is Tesla, but they include an adapter to use J1772 charge points with every vehicle sold, so it’ll still work with this charger.

Autel has built this thing like a tank. It’s got a NEMA 4 rating so it’s even fine to mount outside.

The company states that the MaxiCharger runs ten degrees centigrade cooler under full load than the competition. That’s important, as we all know heat kills electronics. That gives the MaxiCharger a ten-year lifespan.

The Autel MaxiCharger is easy to use, as you get app control to see charging status, and control of charging cycles. It’s just as easy to install as well and can be up and running in under eight minutes.

This deal is especially sweet because you don’t even need to be a Prime member to get it. That said, it still wouldn’t hurt to sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. That way, you can snag every Prime Day deal available.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.