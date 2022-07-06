Amazon Prime members just got another benefit: free GrubHub Plus

Amazon Prime Day is coming next week, but you can grab some great benefits now. In partnership with GrubHub, Amazon is giving a free year of GrubHub+ to Prime members.

Yes, a free year, which normally would cost you $120. That’s almost a full refund of your Amazon Prime membership, which currently runs at $139 per year.

Now you can get unlimited delivery, without delivery fees, from any restaurant that uses GrubHub.

Image: Amazon

Once you’re a GrubHub+ member, you’ll get $0 delivery fees for food if you spend at least $12 on an order. That’s less than an entree at most restaurants, so that shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Amazon’s official sign-up page for the new benefit has you create a GrubHub account or sign in to an existing one. Then it links your Amazon account to that, giving you the Prime benefit. Even existing GrubHub+ members can get the new year, with the free year starting once your current billing cycle ends.

As to why you’re getting this as a new Prime benefit, well that’s simple. Amazon has entered into a commercial agreement with Just Eat Takeaway.com, which is the huge European delivery service that also owns GrubHub.

In it, Amazon is taking stock warrants worth two percent of GrubHub’s common equity. It’s also taking the option for a further 13 percent of stock warrants, which are tied to performance metrics. Specifically? How many new GrubHub+ members Amazon can convert.

Could we see Amazon buying the entirety of GrubHub in the future? A food delivery service would be one of the only delivery services that Amazon doesn’t already own.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.