The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is just $49.95 right now

JBL is known for making compact, portable Bluetooth speakers like the Clip 4. And to help celebrate Amazon Prime Day, active Prime members can save $30 when on a new JBL Clip 4.

JBL built the Clip 4 with portability in mind. It features an integrated carabiner clip so you can attach it to your book bag, belt, or just about anything else. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about charging it up all the time.

The wireless Bluetooth streaming device features that signature JBL sound that’s surprisingly loud for its size. It also comes with IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection. So you can rest assured that it’ll be protected for those times out by the pool.

This is a pretty good deal for a portable speaker that generally has no problems selling for its original price of $79.95.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

