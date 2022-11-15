Amazon is blowing out UE Wonderboom 3 speakers at $70

Ultimate Ears launched its latest Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speakers back in August. The speakers typically sell at $100, but today you can get them for just $70 each.

In a nutshell, the Wonderboom 3 features the same design, longer battery life, and better connectivity.

You’ll still get the high-quality, outdoor-filling sound the previous model produced. You also get the same float-on-water, IP67-rated design, bright colors, and oversized, colorful volume controls.

Additionally, the Bluetooth range has vastly improved from 100 feet to 131 feet. Plus, 14-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive for a Bluetooth speaker.

This limited-time offer lets you pick your color of choice too. You have four options to choose from, so depending on what you’re looking for, Amazon should have one.

So far, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on these, so don’t hesitate to jump on this deal. Click below for more info.

