This $40 educational STEM kit is down to just $24

Wondering how to keep your kids entertained without resorting to endless cartoons? STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) toys are just what the doctor ordered.

And if you have a little one interested in building things, this $40 BLOKEES STEM kit is down to just $24. Just clip the 20% on-site coupon and enter promo code 2FCN2XZF at checkout.

Verified BLOKEES STEM Educational Kitchen Playsets

Normally $40, get it now for just $24 with promo code 2FCN2XZF and clipping the 20% on-site coupon. Offer valid through November 30. Rating $24 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Give your child a head-start in STEM education with the Sweet Cake Bakery building set from BloKees. This educational playset allows children to learn skills like math and engineering as they build their bakery.

It comes with 184 pieces, including a miniature cake and cookie cutters designed to teach kids about baking and how different ingredients react together.

This kitchen playset allows your child to role-play and create deliciously good treats! Children can bake cakes and learn to follow recipes step by step on a mobile device.

Get it now for just $24. Remember to clip the 20% on-site coupon and enter promo code 2FCN2XZF at checkout to see your discount. Offer valid through November 30. Click below for more info.

Deals BLOKEES STEM Educational Kitchen Playsets If you want a toy that your child can play with and also learn from, then this toy may be ideal for you. It’s designed to teach kids about baking and how different ingredients react together. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.