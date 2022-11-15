Connect with us

Save up to $450 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4 in this Black Friday sale

Don’t miss your chance to save on these great foldables.

Smartphones are great, but no one likes paying full price for one. Especially one that retails for over $1,000.

So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Samsung is running a Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday sale that saves you up to $450 off the usual asking price

What’s even better is that you’ll also get $1,000 off for your trade-in. And if you don’t have anything to trade in, Samsung will throw you a $350 discount vs. the $400 offer.

Need more options? Samsung tells KnowTechie buyers can get $150 off the Z Flip 4 with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or $200 off with no trade-in credit.

The clock is ticking on these discounts. So don’t miss your chance to save on some of the year’s hottest foldables.

