Save up to $450 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4 in this Black Friday sale

Smartphones are great, but no one likes paying full price for one. Especially one that retails for over $1,000.

So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Samsung is running a Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday sale that saves you up to $450 off the usual asking price.

$350 off with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit or $450 off with no trade-in credit. Limited time offer, don’t miss out. Rating $569.99 at Samsung On-Going Offer

What’s even better is that you’ll also get $1,000 off for your trade-in. And if you don’t have anything to trade in, Samsung will throw you a $350 discount vs. the $400 offer.

Need more options? Samsung tells KnowTechie buyers can get $150 off the Z Flip 4 with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or $200 off with no trade-in credit.

The clock is ticking on these discounts. So don’t miss your chance to save on some of the year’s hottest foldables.

