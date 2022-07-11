Connect with us

Amazon slashes Pixel 6 Pro to $699, Pixel 6 to $499

It’s a fire sale and we’re all for it.

Google is heavily discounting its smartphone range ahead of Prime Day. Take $100 off the Pixel 6, and $200 off the Pixel 6 Pro while the deal is running.

That’s double the Pixel 6 Pro discount from the earlier Father’s Day discount. It gets you a 128GB Pixel 6 Pro in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, or Sorta Black for $699.

The 256GB version only has black or white options for $799, and 512GB only has the black colorway discounted to $899. This deal runs until Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 pm PT.

The smaller Pixel 6 is now $499 for the 128GB version, in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, or Sorta Seafoam. The 256GB storage option is $599 in either black or green colors. This is more time-limited, running out on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 pm PT.

That’s an insane deal. Remember, the Google Pixel 6a is coming in a couple of weeks, and it will be $449.

That means $50 more gets you a larger screen (6.4″ vs 6.1″) at a higher refresh rate (90Hz vs 60Hz), a slightly larger battery with wireless charging, more RAM (8GB vs 6GB), a better main camera, and tougher Gorilla Glass.

Google also has a bunch of other devices with discounts via its Amazon storefront. The Nest Learning Thermostat is $199, $50 off its usual price. The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is $20-off, at $59. The Chromecast with Google TV is $10 off, now at $39.99.

