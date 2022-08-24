Score the new Google Pixel 6a for as low as $199

Google’s Pixel 6a isn’t even a month old yet, but that isn’t stopping it from seeing its first significant discount. Right now, Best Buy has a killer promotion that drops the phone down from its original $449 down to as low as $199.

Sure, this sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. The only catch is that you have to buy the phone outright and activate it via your current carrier.

But, depending on your carrier, the discounts will vary. And currently, the best offer is available with an AT&T and T-Mobile activation. So if you’re a current subscriber or end up creating a new account with them, you can get the Pixel 6a for just $199.

Here’s the complete breakdown by carrier

Verizon: Starting at $249

Starting at $249 T-Mobile: Starting at $199

Starting at $199 Google Fi: $299

$299 AT&T: Starting at $199

Starting at $199 Sprint: $299

The Pixel 6a comes packed with features

The new Pixel 6a features excellent battery life, a class-leading camera, and a flagship-class processor that can handle most of your daily smartphone needs.

The 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen runs at up to 60Hz. Additionally, Google has made major battery life improvements with the Pixel 6a. Using Adaptive Battery, they say the 4410 mAh battery can last over 24 hours under normal usage.

For a complete breakdown of all of the Pixel 6a features, we rounded up everything critics had to say about the phone here in this review roundup: You can now buy the Google Pixel 6a, but is it worth your money?

For just $199, this is an incredible offer and totally worth taking advantage of. If you or someone you know plans on buying a new phone, specifically a Pixel 6a, don’t pass this deal up. Click below for more info.

