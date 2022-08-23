Obsbot’s Tiny 4K webcam gets a $64 discount in a one-day sale

The Obsbot Tiny 4K is arguably one of the best webcams. We recently reviewed it a month ago, and we absolutely loved it. The only kicker is that it’s not cheap, clocking in at $269.

Well, here’s some good news. Today only, Obsbot currently has it down to just $209 in a back-to-school flash sale, saving you $64 of the usual asking price.

On the other hand, Amazon has a similar deal that brings it down to $229 by clipping the $40 on-site coupon.

The Obsbot Tiny 4K is an AI-powered 4K webcam that boasts features such as auto-tracking, gesture controls, 4X digital zoom, HDR, and much more.

Additionally, you get crystal-clear picture quality and a really cool tracking feature that centers a subject in the frame. Kevin notes in his review, “this camera is legit, and it’s one of the best additions I’ve made to my work-from-home setup.”

Again, this offer is good for today only. But, if you need more time, Obsbot tells KnowTechie that they’re featuring additional deals via its Amazon store but suggests its website for bigger discounts. Click below for more info.

