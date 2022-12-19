Quick, this $100 space heater is down to an insanely low $30

Do you need a reliable space heater to keep you warm during the colder months? Look no further; we have the perfect solution for you.

Normally priced at $100, this high-quality space heater from TrusTech is now on sale for just $30 with promo code 70UL7Z6V. That’s a savings of 70% off the original price.

But don’t let the discounted price fool you – this heater is loaded with features to ensure maximum comfort and safety.

With a powerful 1500W heating element and 120° oscillation, this heater can warm up your room in just 3 seconds. Plus, with 4 heat settings to choose from, you can customize the temperature to your liking.

But the benefits of this heater don’t stop there. It operates quietly, perfect for noise-sensitive environments such as bedrooms or offices.

And with its ability to maintain natural humidity in the air, you won’t have to worry about dry, itchy eyes and throat.

Safety is also a top priority with this heater

It has tip-over protection to automatically shut off the heating element if it is knocked down and overheat protection to prevent abnormal temperature rise.

But perhaps the most impressive feature of this heater is its energy-saving technology.

It delivers heat directly to objects and people, making it more efficient and energy-saving than traditional heaters. And with its amber glowing and quiet operation, you can sleep peacefully all night.

And when it’s time to move the heater to a different room, its lightweight and portable design make it easy to carry with the convenient carrying handle.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal; get it now for just $30. TrusTech tells KnowTechie that this offer is valid now through December 25, so act fast and stay warm this winter.

