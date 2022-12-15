Take your meetings to the next level with this 360-degree webcam

If your current webcam isn’t cutting it, then it’s time for an upgrade. If that’s the case, look no further than the EMEET webcam. Right now, it’s down from its original $799.99 to $669.99.

To get the discount, clip the $50 on-site coupon and enter promo code 10UTKW3S at checkout. The offer is valid now through December 25. Here’s what you need to know.

The EMEET 360-degree webcam allows viewers to see the entire room, making it perfect for video conferences and meetings.

Plus, with its AI tracking technology, the webcam can frame speakers using its voice/face/feature-capturing algorithm.

But the EMEET webcam isn’t just about its video capabilities. It also features EMEET’s exclusive VoiceIA technology, which enables the webcam’s eight microphones to achieve noise reduction and echo cancellation.

This ensures that voices are clearly delivered within a radius of 18 feet, so everyone in the room can be heard, even if they’re sitting at the far end of the table.

The EMEET webcam is a one-stop solution for all your web-conferencing needs

The EMEET webcam also offers five different video modes, giving you plenty of options depending on the size and needs of your meeting.

The 360-degree collaboration mode, for example, shows a panoramic view of all attendees and up to three split screens for additional speakers.

Or, you can use the 360-degree speech mode to display a panorama of all participants and a single split slide for one person.

It features a 1080P HD webcam with 360-degree AI tracking and face-center capturing algorithm, eight omnidirectional microphones, and a 10W Hi-Fi speaker.

And, with its current sale price of $669 (down from $799), it’s an affordable option that will improve your Zoom calls with clear, high-quality video and audio.

