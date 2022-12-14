Huge savings on the Creality Sermoon 3D printer, now only $259

If you’re looking to get a taste of what 3D printers are capable of, The Creality Sermoon V1 3D Printer is down from its usual price of $489 to $259 via Newegg.

The deal kicks off today and runs through December 31. This deal is a great opportunity for those looking to get started with 3D printing.

The Sermoon V1 is a fully enclosed 3D printer that comes out of the box ready to print, so there is no need for assembly or leveling.

It also comes with 200g of PLA filament, so you can start printing immediately. The enclosed chassis makes it safe and stable, and the transparent windows allow you to view your prints anytime.

The printer has a compact size of 175 x 175 x 165mm, making it easy to fit on a desk or workbench.

One of the standout features of the Sermoon V1 is its ease of use. It has a one-key filament spool control, so you can easily load and unload filament.

It has a detachable building surface and nozzle, so you can easily remove your prints and clean the printer.

Overall, the Creality Sermoon V1 3D Printer is a great choice for those looking to dip their toes into 3D printing. With its easy-to-use features, quiet operation, and discounted price, it’s a deal worth considering.

