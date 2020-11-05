Connect with us

Best Buy has this Corsair HS60 gaming headset down to just $50 right now

The noise-canceling technology in this headset is almost perfect.

corsair hs600 gaming headset
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset or just need to upgrade your current one, Best Buy is blowing out these Corsair HS60 gaming headsets at just $50 a pop. They typically sell for $70.

Experience powerful sound with this Corsair pro surround gaming headset. The custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver high-quality audio for an immersive gaming experience, while the adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam offer lasting comfort. This Corsair pro surround gaming headset has a noise-canceling unidirectional microphone that minimizes background noise for clear communication.

At just $50, you can see what all the fuss is about. But you better act quick because we’re not sure how long this price will be available for. So it’s best to jump on this sooner than later. For more details, click the button below.

