XGIMI’s Horizon Pro 4K projector is at its lowest price ever

One of KnowTechie’s favorite 4K projectors is at its lowest price ever for Amazon’s Prime Day. The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K is selling for $1,615, and the best part is you don’t need a Prime membership to snag one.

That’s a historically low price, for a projector that we still love and use every day. With a whopping 2,200 lumens of brightness, the Horizon Pro gives you a great picture even if the room isn’t dark.

What’s more, it’s native 4K, not upscaling from a lower resolution. That’s important for clarity. Equally important, the inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers pump out room-filling sound, with simulated surround sound.

The only thing missing from this flagship device is Netflix. That’s annoying, but you can easily get around it by either using the built-in Chromecast to cast from your smartphone, or by plugging in a streaming stick.

For the price, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K is the best projector you can buy. Just don’t wait too long, it’ll go back up to a much higher price once Prime Day is over.

It doesn’t look like you need an active Amazon Prime membership to get this deal. That said, there are a ton of other good Prime-only deals so sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.