Score 4 SwitchBot smart plugs with HomeKit for just $17

SwitchBot recently launched these new HomeKit smart plugs in June, and right now they’re getting a huge discount for Prime Day.

For a limited time, you can score a four-pack for just $17.84 with promo code LUJTSPXN and clipping the 10% on-site coupon. This bundle package would normally cost $30, so that’s 40% in savings going back into your wallet.

The Plug Mini is the first official HomeKit-compatible device from SwitchBot. Before this, SwitchBot customers had to use Siri Shortcuts to control most of SwitchBot’s devices. On top of that, it also monitors your energy usage with handy graphs in the Switchbot app.

If you’re in the market for some smart plugs, this deal is an obvious no-brainer. Do yourself a favor and check it out, this is one of the best Prime Day deals out there. Click the button below for more info.

Bonus SwitchBot deals

SwitchBot has more attractive discounts up its sleeves for Prime Day. Here’s everything else they’re offering up for Prime Day:

