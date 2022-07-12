Make better coffee with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, now $119

Love espresso-style drinks but hate having to leave home to get them, or the time it takes to prepare one? If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can let Nespresso do the work for you, with one of these heavily-discounted Vertuo Plus kits.

For $119, you get the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, which can brew five different cup sizes all at the press of a button. Single and double espressos, and 5oz, 8oz, and 14oz coffee, all with oodles of perfect crema.

You’ll also get 20 Nespresso pods, ten in intensity 6 Melozio, and ten in intensity 8 Stormio. Those are for the 8oz serving size, so it’ll take a little while before you need to reorder.

Or if you can’t live without frothy milk and cappuccino-style drinks, you’ll want the next deal. For $152 you get everything in the kit above, plus the Aeroccino milk frother.

Also, you get three milk preparation styles for iced drinks, cappuccino, and cafe au lait, all at the touch of one button. That’s an insane deal when the milk frother is $99 on its own.

Thanks to Nespresso, you’ll be brewing barista-quality espresso drinks in no time. That is, assuming you have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

