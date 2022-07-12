Snag iRobot’s Roomba 692 for a $120 discount on Prime Day

With Amazon’s Prime Day in full effect, there are tons of savings to be had across the entire website for Prime members. iRobot is sweeping in with some great deals, like $120 off of the Roomba 692.

The Roomba 682 is a robot vacuum cleaner with a three-stage cleaning system for ultimate vacuum action. The device loosens, lifts, and sucks up dirt from both carpet and hard floors, saving you tons of time and headaches from cleaning your floors.

It features a battery life of up to 90 minutes and automatically navigates back home to charge up when needed. It can clean on a schedule every day and uses adaptive navigation to get into all the nooks and crannies.

BONUS DEAL: If you prefer robot vacuums from the folks over at Roborock, the E5 is currently $110 off, bringing the price down to $180. Exclusive to Prime members only.

For the active Prime members out there looking to replace that old-school, back-breaking vacuum cleaner, check out the Roomba 692.

And if you act during Prime Day, you can save big with 40 percent off the original price. Click the button below to check it out.

