Samsung Unpacked event coming August 10, according to leaks

Samsung Unpacked is coming on August 10. That news comes via serial leaker Evan Blass, who leaked a promotional image with the date.

Also visible in the image is a very blurred foldable device. That could be either the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Based on the size, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but both devices are expected to be shown off at the Unpacked event.

Samsung took no time issuing a DMCA takedown of the image. As it is these days, it’s all part of the game between leakers and manufacturers, and now the cat is out of the bag.

As to what we expect to see at the next Samsung Unpacked, it’s foldable time. Both the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 should be shown off, and probably the latest Galaxy Watch 5.

Last month, we saw some images of what looked like a Galaxy Z Flip 4 handset. We have to say “what looked like,” as it was unsubstantiated. Samsung did DCMA the images almost immediately, which could confirm their authenticity.

We also saw some renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has slightly different dimensions to the Fold 3. Only slightly, with a shorter long edge, but wider and thicker dimensions.

Those renders also show three rear camera modules that protrude like the ones on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro also point to an August 10 release date. Those wearables will go head-to-head (or is that wrist-to-wrist) with the Apple Watch when that releases in the fall.

We won’t have long to wait until the next Samsung Unpacked. Mark your calendars for August 10, and we’ll bring you all the news as it happens.

