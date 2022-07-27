Samsung’s Unpacked event is only two short weeks away. Of course, that hasn’t stopped them from releasing a new phone ahead of time, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 now coming in Bora Purple.

For anyone keeping count, that will make nine colors you can get the Galaxy S22 in. Four of those, Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue, and Violet, are Samsung.com exclusives.

When the Bora Purple variant arrives on August 10, five colors will be available from both Samsung.com and all major carriers in the US (except T-Mobile).

Image: Samsung

Samsung says that ‘Bora’ means ‘purple’ in Korean. That means the new Galaxy S22 color is literally ‘purple purple.’

That’s interesting, but it’s even more interesting when you consider that purple doesn’t really exist. See, purple is a non-spectral color, that is, it’s created in our brain by two colors of light interacting. Isn’t that awesome?

The rest of the Galaxy S22 isn’t being changed. It still costs $799, it still has a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Additionally, you get the same three rear-facing cameras as the other color options, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 50-megapixel wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto.

Image: KnowTechie

It’s a great phone, by all accounts, and now it’s slightly sweeter because all you purple fans can buy one in your favorite color. But you’ll have to wait until August 10 to get the Bora Purple Samsung Galaxy S22.

On the other hand, if you’re waiting to see what Samsung announced at its Galaxy Unpacked event later in August, that’s understandably fair.

And if you are, do yourself a favor and put your name on Samsung’s reserve list – they’ll give you up to $200 off when placing an order after the event. More info here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.