Best Buy is offering a great deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 right now

Smartwatches are all the rage right now; thankfully, more options are available than just the Apple Watch. One of the next best options outside of Apple is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4.

If you’re looking to try one out, Best Buy has its entire lineup and various other smartwatches deeply discounted right now, with savings up to $100. Depending on your needs, there’s a little something here for everyone.

Here are some of the Galaxy Watch 4 deals up for grabs at Best Buy:

If none of these options don’t work for you, more smartwatch deals can be found here via Best Buy’s promotional page.

What kind of features does the Galaxy Watch 4 offer?

The new Galaxy Watch 4 features Samsung’s signature circular frame and a newly designed strap for Galaxy Watch 4 to help bring the sensors closer to your wrist.

The Watch 4 now has an upgraded user interface and boosted integration with popular Google Play apps, like Google Maps and YouTube Music.

Maybe the most exciting upgrade that comes with the Watch 4 is the all-new Wear OS. Samsung has worked alongside Google to create a new operating system that works better with your phone.

If this sounds like something you could use, do yourself a favor and jump on these discounts. There’s no telling when Best Buy decides to yank these discounts away. Click the button below for more info.

