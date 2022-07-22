Best Buy will give you free Pixel Buds if you preorder a Pixel 6a

Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel 6a is finally here. The phone officially goes on sale on July 28, but preorders are now open. And if you plan on buying one, Best Buy has a pretty sweet offer that’s hard to pass up.

For a limited time, Best Buy will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series when preordering the phone on its site. As the offer states on this page, “add a new Pixel 6a to your cart, and free Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds will be added automatically.”

Honestly, that’s a pretty sweet deal. The Pixel Buds A-series usually cost $99, and for the most part, buyers seem to love them. So, scoring these for free is one helluva of an offer. Hey, free is free.

The new Pixel 6a starts at $599 and features excellent battery life, a class-leading camera, and a flagship-class processor that can handle most of your daily smartphone needs. More details can be found on Best Buy’s preorder page.

Again, if you had plans to buy the Google Pixel 6a, do yourself a favor and jump on this preorder deal. Not only do you get the phone when it first ships, but you also get a free pair of Pixel Buds. Not bad, right?

If you plan to pull the trigger on this offer, do it sooner than later – this promotion is valid through July 27. Click the button below for more details.

