Save $360 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop, now $820

Every true gamer has a game plan which should include a sturdy gaming laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop is a perfect example of what a gaming laptop should look and feel like.

Right now, Lenovo is running a special promotion that saves you $360, bringing the total cost of the laptop down to $820 with promo code IDEAOFFERS. It typically sells at $1,179.99.

So what kind of features does this laptop offer? For starters, it is a quad-core, 8-threads, 15.6-inch behemoth powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that can reach up to 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost.

With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, you can enjoy realistic and immersive graphics, AI-accelerated performance, low system latency and an overall superior graphics experience.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop comes with Windows 11, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB HDD ROM + 256GB PCIe SSD storage.

It also features a 15.6-inch IPS screen with FHD and anti-glare, a brightness of up to 250 nits, a 720p HD camera, and a backlit US-English keyboard.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, it’s all yours for $820. That’s a lot better than paying the usual $1,179 for it. To get the discount, enter promo code IDEAOFFERS at checkout. Act fast, this offer is valid through July 24. Click below for more details.

