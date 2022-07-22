Altec Lansing’s speakers are still discounted at Prime Day prices

If you’re still feeling the hangover from Prime Day, here’s a little hair-of-the-dog action for you. Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers are still heavily discounted with some of their best prices to date.

So, what’s up for grabs? For starters, you have the Lansing HydraShock Speaker. Right now, it’s down to just $129.99. It typically sells for $180. It features 20 hours of continuous playback time and a wireless Qi charging dock to keep your phone charged too.

The HydraShock delivers massive bass complete with 11 LED light modes that beat, strobe, and pulse to the music. You can even flip the speaker from horizontal to vertical to choose between stereo or 360-degree room-filling sound

Next up, we have the Altec Lansing RockBox XL Speaker. Right now, it’s down to just $129.99. It usually sells for $200. The crystal clear bass-boosted sound of the RockBox XL ensures this powerful speaker will be the heart of any party.

With 20 hours of playback time, built-in USB ports, and 5 different programmable LED light modes to set the tone, we dare you to throw this speaker into the pool and watch as it floats back up to the surface.

The summer isn’t over yet, so if you’ve been meaning to pick up a portable Bluetooth speaker, now is the time. These are some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on these speakers, and we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on these offers.

And unfortunately, there’s no word when these prices will expire, so we suggest pulling the trigger on these while supplies last or the discounts expire. Click the buttons below for more info.

