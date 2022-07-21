Lenovo is slashing 45% off ThinkPad X and T series laptops

The Lenovo ThinkPad X-series and the Lenovo ThinkPad T-series are powerful laptops that can handle your personal and business computing needs.

And if you’re looking to upgrade or purchase a new laptop, Lenovo has some special offers happening right now with discounts up to 45% off. But act fast, these deals are only good from today through July 31.

Whether you’re a personal, professional, or business user, the Lenovo ThinkPad X-series and T-series laptops are designed to deliver optimal speed, performance, and reliability. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Lenovo ThinkPad X-Series laptops selling at a 45% discount

Lenovo ThinkPad X-series laptops, like the base model Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 AMD laptop is a productivity powerhouse by all standards. Right now, you can get one at 45% off until July 31, 2022.

Featuring an AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile processor, up to 32 GB LPDDR4x memory and up to 256 GB PCIe SSD storage, this workhorse can achieve top-level performance without breaking a sweat.

The X13 Gen 2 laptops have been battle tested against dozens of military-grade requirements and hundreds of quality checks and have survived extreme conditions.

They support WiFi 6, 5G, WWAN, it’s super lightweight at just 2.78lbs/1.27kg, provides user-facing audio, and a 16:10 narrow bezel display up to WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution, and FHD infrared camera.

Security wise, the X-series Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are a formidable fortress providing top-notch security. You get different layers of defense from silicon through OS and system-level security.

You get the full AMD security protocol, including Shadow Stack and ThinkShield security solutions. There’s also voice recognition, an optional Power-on Touch Fingerprint reader, and a webcam privacy camera shutter.

You also get all-day battery performance with fast charging from zero to 80% in just one hour. You can get all these at an amazing 45% discount using promo code 2022THINKDEAL.

Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series laptops selling at a 45% discount

Like the former, the Lenovo ThinkPad T-series lineup features top high-end performers starting with the base model ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 AMD laptop. You can get one at a 45% discount until July 31, 2022.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen PRO 5650U processor, 8GB LPDDR4x memory and 256 GB PCIe SSD storage.

Like all ThinkPads, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 AMD model has also undergone stringent military-grade testing. You can count on it even if you’re lost in the woods or in the desert.

It also features WiFi 6, 5G network, and WWAN. It’s equally lightweight at just 2.8lbs/1.28kg and offers 1920×1080 resolution on an FHD IPS display, and a 720p HD camera.

It shares a similar security infrastructure with the ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 AMD model. For instance, you get Shadow Stack, along with ThinkShield security solutions. There’s also the optional Power-on Touch button.

If you buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 AMD, or any T-series laptop, you also get all-day battery performance with fast-charge from 0 to 80% in just 1 hour.

Don’t miss out on getting all this Lenovo goodness at an unbelievable 45% discount using the code 2022THINKDEAL.

