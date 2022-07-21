Save $105 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3, now just $275

If you like your laptops lightweight and compact, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is a must-have.For a limited time, you can get the 2-in-1 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for $275 with promo code IDEAOFFERS. It usually sells for $379.99.

Whether at home or on the go, this convertible mini-laptop can be your go-to device that gets the job done. It is powered by an AMD Athlon Silver 3050 processor, and comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, and Integrated Radeon Graphics.

It also features a glossy 11.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen that produces up to 300 nits of brightness, a 720p HD camera (with webcam privacy shutter), and comes with Windows 10 Home S Mode.

For just $275, it’s all yours. Just be sure to enter promo code IDEAOFFERS at checkout to get your $105 discount. Additionally, promo code EXTRA5 scores you an extra 5% off and free shipping. Act fast though, this offer is valid through July 24. Click the button below for more details.

