Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch beta is finally live

Taking an educated guess, we could expect this around the Galaxy Watch 6 series launch
The image is showing an invitation to join the Samsung One UI Beta Program, which will allow users to experience the latest Galaxy One UI 5 with Android 13. Full Text: SAMSUNG One UI Beta Program Be the first to enjoy the latest Galaxy One UI 5 experience, One UI 5 with Android 13!
Image: Samsung

Last month, Samsung delayed the One UI 5 Watch beta launch for unforeseen reasons, but the company forgot to mention a new release date.

As a quick refresher, One UI 5 Watch is an update for Galaxy Watches that brings new features and improvements like enhancing sleep tracking and other health-focused quality-of-life improvements.

Additionally, One UI 5 provides users with a more personalized experience, allowing them to tailor their devices according to their preferences

Samsung anticipated waiting a few weeks before launching the beta program, but surprisingly, they released it sooner than expected.

A person is wearing headphones and watching a screen with the numbers 89, 08, K, 12, 8h, 30m, and a sleep score of 85 displayed.
Image: KnowTechie

The One UI 5 Watch beta launch 

Samsung rolled out the One UI 5 Watch beta program this week. And now, Galaxy Watch users can test the new software, as the company didn’t keep beta testers waiting too long.

There was no official announcement, but users noticed the beta’s availability on Samsung’s Community forum, which indicates the program is available to both Watch 4 and Watch 5 users.

People are being invited to join the Samsung Members One UI Watch Beta Program to be the first to experience the newly updated One UI Watch. Full Text: SAMSUNG Members Q Q ... One UI Watch Beta Program Be the first to experience newly updated One UI Watch! Watch4 | Watch4 Classic 4/5 Editor picks News and tips Diagnostics
Image: KnowTechie

The update is approximately 1.7 GB in size. Users should access the Members App and then check for updates to join the program.

Moreover, Samsung shared information regarding the One UI 5 Watch’s new features. Some of the new features include Enhanced sleep coaching and SOS functionality. Additionally, a new personalized heart rate zone has been added.

However, beta users have pointed out more improvements, like improved universal gestures and timer support. Users can now set an entire photo album as wallpaper. 

A clock with an analog watch face displays 12:45, while text prompts the user to call for help in case of emergency arrhythmia, allergies to onions, and current medication of şirin and vitamins.
Image: KnowTechie

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t revealed the timeline for a wider release.

Taking an educated guess, we could expect this around the Galaxy Watch 6 series launch, scheduled for the Samsung Unpacked event in late July, alongside the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

