The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are coming sooner than expected

Samsung started the year with the Galaxy S23 series, and now, Samsung fans are eagerly waiting for the company’s upcoming foldable smartphone series: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Rumors are swirling about Samsung’s new foldable devices, with talk of a launch event in Seoul, Korea, in late July.

Leaked high-quality renders from OnLeaks, MediaPeanut, and SmartPrix showcase some of the device’s detailed designs.

Samsung has now officially announced the date and location for the Unpacked event. The company plans to unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Seoul event in late July.

Samsung hasn’t provided a date yet, but all rumors point to a July 26 event. That said, the speculated release windows perfectly line up with Samsnug’s announcement.

Previously, there were rumors that Samsung would hold the foldable launch event earlier. Comparing this to past Fold and Flip generations, those launch events took place later in August.

And from the announcement sounds like the company will hold the foldable launch event in different cities.

“With the upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event,” Samsung wrote in a press release.

Expectations for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are higher than ever. Fans anticipate a slimmer device with an improved hinge mechanism. Nonetheless, the recent Motorola Razr Plus has left users wanting even more.

So, Samsung more or less has to come up with devices that exceed expectations to stay ahead in the game. OPPO and Motorola are already producing somewhat better foldable devices. Mind you, Samsung was the first to bring these to consumers.

Google has also entered the foldable market with an excellent new design with the Pixel Fold. If this trend continues, Samsung may find itself needing to catch up.

