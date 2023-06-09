Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak reveals pretty much everything

While Samsung officially confirmed its late July foldable smartphone event, Unpacked, someone leaked the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s spec sheet.

Over the past few months, numerous Z Flip 5 leaks have surfaced. Samsung’s early July launch event plan wasn’t immune to these leaks either.

In a surprising turn of events, the entire spec sheet for the upcoming device has now been leaked. A complete spec leak like this is rare, especially before an official launch.

So, let’s appreciate this info dump and check out what’s coming.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Yesterday, renowned leaker Yogesh Brar posted the Galaxy Z Flip 5 spec sheet on Twitter. If we take this spec sheet for granted, the fifth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is more or less the same as the previous generation.

If we ignore the new external cover display and the latest Snapdragon chipset, the device we are looking at is pretty much the same as last year’s.

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the Z Flip 5. The device will also have 8 GB of memory and 128 GB/256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G



– Main: 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 3.4" HD AMOLED

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– 12MP + 12MP main camera

– Android 13, OneUI 5.1

– 3,700mAh battery, 25W charging



Launch: 26th/27th July



Price: $999 (expected) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 7, 2023

Screenwise, it features a 6.7-inch FHD+ folding OLED internal display, which offers crisp visuals for a seamless user experience. Additionally, Samsung has improved the external display by increasing its size to a 3.4-inch HD screen.

Unfortunately, the battery and charging speed remains unchanged, according to Brar. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have the same 3,700 mAh battery and 25W wired charging speed as its predecessor.

The battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 wasn’t disappointing. However, it’s weak that Samsung chooses not to increase the battery. So that tells me that the company is probably betting on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s efficiency.

Brar hasn’t stated anything about wireless charging, probably because Samsung isn’t adding the feature this time, even though the feature is already available on every other flip phone.

Don’t get your hopes up regarding the rear camera setup. Camera-wise, it features a 12 MP + 12 MP dual rear camera setup, which may not be groundbreaking, but it has its merits.

However, Samsung could improve the experience by tweaking its software. And indeed, the new chipset will help deliver a better experience.

Lastly, the leak claims the Z Flip 5 will ship with Android 13 and One UI 5.1, followed by four OS updates and five years of security patches.

Feature Galaxy Z Flip 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8 GB Storage 128 GB / 256 GB Internal Display 6.7-inch FHD+ folding OLED External Display 3.4-inch HD Battery 3,700 mAh Charging Speed 25W wired charging Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP dual rear camera setup Operating System & UI Android 13 and One UI 5.1 OS Updates & Security Patches Four OS updates and five years of security patches

