ASUS confirms Zenfone 10 launch date with official render

Last year, ASUS introduced the Zenfone 9, which was unexpectedly well-received by both fans and critics. This flagship smartphone stood out due to its compact size while offering top-of-the-line features.

In 2023, the Zenfone 9 will be succeeded by the highly anticipated Zenfone 10.

Rumors surrounding ASUS’s upcoming Zenfone were already gaining traction. However, the Taiwanese company has now officially confirmed the release date for the Zenfone 10 and offered a glimpse of the phone’s design.

The upcoming ASUS Zenfone 10

ASUS made the Zenfone 10 launch announcement via Instagram.

According to the post, the new Zenfone will debut in Taiwan on June 19, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET. That’s about a month earlier than the Zenfone 9 release.

However, ASUS’s Instagram post doesn’t end here. The company added an image of the upcoming smartphone lying on its back, providing a good look at the front of the device while cleverly blocking the back.

So, about the front of the smartphone. It is difficult to say anything for sure, as the post didn’t include any official specs.

But from the image, we can see a smartphone with an average size display. The pinch-hole selfie camera is visible at the top-left corner, similar to Zenfone 9.

However, we are unsure whether the light-green color used in the image is just for show or a possible hint at the upcoming Zenfone’s new colorway.

While ASUS is tightlipped about the Zenfone 10’s specs, revealing only a partial render. According to the latest rumors, the new Zenfone may not be as compact as its predecessor.

The Leak hints at a device with a 6.3-inch display, which is a significant departure from last year’s device—putting the Zenfone in the same league as the Google Pixel 7 and slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Zenfone 10 Expected Specs

Regarding the rest of the specs, the Zenfone 10 is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Rumors also suggest a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and a 200 MP primary camera.

Previously, MySmartPrice reported a Geekbench listing that revealed the upcoming ASUS smartphone would have 16GB RAM and run Android 13 OS out of the box.

