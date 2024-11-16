Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Embrace the chance to own more than just a refrigerator. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex is more than cold storage—it’s an aesthetic.

With a massive $1,700 discount for Black Friday, this deal transforms high-end kitchen desires into reality.

In addition to that fat, juicy $1,700 discount, Samsung will give you $100 in Samsung credit, two years of Samsung Care+ for $1 (usually $1,169), and free installation.

Let’s not forget that Samsung also takes trade-ins too. That means they’ll haul out your old fridge and replace it with your new one.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save over $1,700 on the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, now $3,299 (originally $4,999), with an added $100 Samsung Credit, 2 years of Samsung Care+ for just $1, and free installation. Check Availability

I’m not sure how they do it in your state, but where I live (MA), you have to pay to have your fridge removed in most places, not to mention the tip for the driver and helper.

Thankfully, that isn’t something you have to worry about, right? Alright, back to this Samsung Bespoke fridge.

Bonus Offer: Limited-time offer: Samsung microwaves up to $280 off

Key Features to Love:

Customizable Panels : Personalize your fridge with decorative panels. Match or contrast with your kitchen vibe seamlessly.

: Personalize your fridge with decorative panels. Match or contrast with your kitchen vibe seamlessly. FlexZone Versatility : Adapt storage on the fly. Need more freezing space? No problem. More fridge area? You’ve got it.

: Adapt storage on the fly. Need more freezing space? No problem. More fridge area? You’ve got it. Integrated Beverage Center : Never run dry. Enjoy cool water from a built-in dispenser or an automatically refilled pitcher.

: Never run dry. Enjoy cool water from a built-in dispenser or an automatically refilled pitcher. Generous and Smart Space : With its spacious interior, keep food visible and organized—perfect for batch cooks and snack stashes alike.

: With its spacious interior, keep food visible and organized—perfect for batch cooks and snack stashes alike. Energy Efficiency: Save energy with this ENERGY STAR-certified appliance.

The beverage Center features integrated tech. An auto-refill pitcher ensures you’re never short on chilled beverages—a lifesaver during heatwaves or impromptu gatherings.

Inside, it boasts a spacious setup and smart shelving arrangements while flying the eco-responsibility flag with an ENERGY STAR certification.

Exclusive Extras:

Pocket a $100 Samsung Credit for gadget geeks.

Dive into two years of comprehensive Samsung Care+ coverage for a mere $1.

Installation is hassle-free, costing zilch.

Move swiftly and bookmark this fridge for your future self. Secure the update your kitchen deserves without it giving your wallet the chills! Snag this desal before it cools off!

