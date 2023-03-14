Giveaway: Win up to $500 in SwitchBot smart home gadgets

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Hey there folks; it’s time for another KnowTechie Giveaway!

We’re excited to announce that we’re running a giveaway for the next few weeks, and two lucky winners (yes, two) will have the chance to win a $250 shopping spree at SwitchBot.com.

Yup, that’s right. If you’re selected as one of the winners, we’ll give you a $250 coupon code to spend on any wild and innovative smart home gadgets SwitchBot has to offer.

Seriously, we’re literally giving away free money – all you have to do is simply throw your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, who is SwitchBot, and what do they sell?

You guys are in for a treat because SwitchBot is a company doing some truly wild things in its niche.

SwitchBot makes smart home devices you can control with your phone or voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant.

They have products like smart light switches, smart curtains, and blind openers that can make your life easier and your home more efficient.

What’s cool about SwitchBot is that they make their products easy to set up and use – no tech wizardry required.

And the best part? SwitchBot doesn’t charge an arm and a leg for their devices. They offer competitive prices without sacrificing quality or functionality.

To give you an idea of what they do, let’s take a look at one of their first products: meet the SwitchBot Bot. This nifty little device is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to upgrade their home without breaking the bank.

Here’s how it works: A little switch arm pops out and turns the light on or off. That’s it – it’s practical, genius, and insanely useful. Plus, it works on things like coffee makers, thermostats, washing machines, and much more.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, and since debuting the SwitchBot, the company now has a steady collection of other gadgets under its belt.

Now, SwitchBot is recognized most for its smart curtain openers.

How to enter

It's simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, entrants must like and follow SwitchBot's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.





The giveaway will run from March 14 through April 11. Two winners will be selected and announced on April 12. Entries are limited to US, UK, EU, Singapore, Canada, and Japan readers.

Once selected, two winners will receive a $250 gift cards that can be used on SwitchBot products on SwitchBot.com. This giveaway has a total value of $500. Good luck!