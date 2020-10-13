Deals
Pick up this 128GB PNY flash drive for just $13 in this Prime Day deal
Eventually, you’re going to need one of these. Why not score it on the cheap?
If you’re looking to stock up on storage gear and don’t need anything super fancy, this Prime Day deal scores you this 128GB PNY Turbo USB flash drive for just $13.49. It normally sells for $25.
PNY’s Turbo Attaché 3 USB 3.0 is built for speed & convenience. Experience USB 3.0 next-generation speed performance with transfer speeds up to 10x faster than USB 2.0. It’s the perfect solution for easily storing and quickly transferring all your large documents, high-resolution photos, HD videos, and more.
At just $13, you won’t be able to find anything like this for cheaper. And with this being a Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
