Snag an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick for up to 40% off

If you want to give your TV a little more smarts, now’s your chance to own a Fire TV streaming stick for way under retail value.

Amazon offers a variety of options depending on your needs (HD, 4K, etc.), and saving some money is never a bad thing.

With any of these options, you get access to the best streaming services, as well as live TV apps, and more.

HD Fire TV streaming devices on sale

If your TV doesn’t support 4K, getting one of the following HD models should cover all your needs. You still get HDR 10 and 1080p streaming at 60 FPS.

Fire TV Stick Lite - HD Streaming $29.99 $24.99 The most affordable Fire TV Stick is still packed with features. You get HD streaming, a basic Alexa Voice remote, and access to all of your major streaming services.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - HD Streaming $39.99 $26.99 This Fire TV model is 50% more powerful than the Lite version, meaning you get snappier responses as you scroll through your favorite shows and apps. Why You'll Like It: Access to all your favorite streaming services

50% more powerful than the previous model

50% more powerful than the previous model

Includes an improved Alexa Voice Remote

That does it for the basic Fire TV sticks. If you have a 4K television, you have additional options.

4K Fire TV streaming devices on sale

For users with a 4K television, you have some additional options that are sure to please.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $54.99 $34.99 If you want to take full advantage of your 4K TV, this Fire Stick will meet your needs with 4K streaming, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Dolby Atmos audio, and more. Why You'll Like It: Snappy, responsive user interface

4K Ultra HD streaming on eligible streaming packages

4K Ultra HD streaming on eligible streaming packages

Dolby Atmos audio

All-new Fire TV Cube with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD $139.99 $124.99 Amazon's most powerful streaming box. The Fire TV Cube is twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It includes an Alexa remote, Wi-FI 6, and Dolby Atmos audio. Why You'll Like It: Lightning fast UI

Stream in 4K Ultra HD

Stream in 4K Ultra HD

Smart home integrations

Snag a Fire TV stick today

Amazon’s Fire TV streaming products are some of the best on the market and offer access to a wide range of streaming apps.

If you have been in the market for a new one, there has never been a better to snag one than during this sale.

