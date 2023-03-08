Deals
Snag an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick for up to 40% off
If you want to give your non-smart TV a little more smarts, now’s your chance.
If you want to give your TV a little more smarts, now’s your chance to own a Fire TV streaming stick for way under retail value.
Amazon offers a variety of options depending on your needs (HD, 4K, etc.), and saving some money is never a bad thing.
With any of these options, you get access to the best streaming services, as well as live TV apps, and more.
HD Fire TV streaming devices on sale
If your TV doesn’t support 4K, getting one of the following HD models should cover all your needs. You still get HDR 10 and 1080p streaming at 60 FPS.
The most affordable Fire TV Stick is still packed with features. You get HD streaming, a basic Alexa Voice remote, and access to all of your major streaming services.
This Fire TV model is 50% more powerful than the Lite version, meaning you get snappier responses as you scroll through your favorite shows and apps.
- Access to all your favorite streaming services
- 50% more powerful than the previous model
- Includes an improved Alexa Voice Remote
That does it for the basic Fire TV sticks. If you have a 4K television, you have additional options.
4K Fire TV streaming devices on sale
For users with a 4K television, you have some additional options that are sure to please.
If you want to take full advantage of your 4K TV, this Fire Stick will meet your needs with 4K streaming, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Dolby Atmos audio, and more.
- Snappy, responsive user interface
- 4K Ultra HD streaming on eligible streaming packages
- Dolby Atmos audio
Amazon's most powerful streaming box. The Fire TV Cube is twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It includes an Alexa remote, Wi-FI 6, and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Lightning fast UI
- Stream in 4K Ultra HD
- Smart home integrations
Snag a Fire TV stick today
Amazon’s Fire TV streaming products are some of the best on the market and offer access to a wide range of streaming apps.
If you have been in the market for a new one, there has never been a better to snag one than during this sale.
