Dell’s new monitor costs just as much as Apple’s Studio Display

You can now get your hands on Dell’s latest display, the $1,599.99 UltraSharp U3223QZ. Yes, that’s as much as the Apple Studio Display, but it does come with a stand.

The 31.5-inch IPS panel uses what Dell terms “IPS Black” technology. That’s marketing-speak for “we managed to get IPS blacks to look black, and not dark gray.” Dell says it has a 2000:1 contrast ratio, a 4K resolution at 60Hz, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR400.

The latest UltraSharp also has a 4K webcam. Powered by a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, it promises 4K at 30fps, or 1080p at 60fps.

Other features packed in the monitor include AI framing, where the camera keeps you in the center of the frame as you move, and digital overlap HDR that recovers shadow detail.

You can also use it to automatically log in to your computer, using presence detection. Finally, there’s a nifty automatic privacy shutter, which only opens when it detects an open video conferencing app.

Image: KnowTechie

That webcam is likely better than the one Apple put into the Studio Display. Some reviews are already out, and Tech Radar says the webcam is snappy. Autofocus is fast, HDR is good, and noise reduction works well. They do mention some setup issues, which we’re sure Dell will iron out quickly.

Dell also put KVM functionality into this monitor. That means you can connect to two PCs, and control both from the same monitor.

Ports include USB-C with 90W power delivery, Ethernet, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a 3.5mm for headphones. It’s also got HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, and one DisplayPort output for daisy-chaining monitors.

And yes, Dell has put it on an adjustable stand, with height, swivel, and tilt. If you want one, Dell seems to be the only vendor for the $1,599 UltraSharp U3223QZ currently.

