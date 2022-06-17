This app lets you send cards to people if your handwriting sucks

Love sending and receiving handwritten notes? Hate going to the post office? Handwrytten has your back.

I’m the type of person who will buy cute stationery and then leave it in a drawer. When it’s time to write a thank-you note, all I have is loose leaf. Where did my Sanrio note cards go? Probably in the trash.

And then I have to actually write the note. Given that I’ve survived thanks to an online writing career for 15 years, my penmanship game is hardly strong. So what do I do if I want to send a heartfelt card? I turn to Handwrytten, now that I know it exists.

Handwrytten lets you create custom cards with your own images (or premade cards) and fill them out with real writing.

You type the text you’d like to see on a card, and Handwrytten uses custom handwriting robots that hold real pens to write your note. The same is done to the envelope. The result? A real-looking, authentic letter that looks like you wrote it.

You just go to the website or app (Android and iOS) and choose the card you’d like to send. You can also use your own stationery if you want. Then, when you’ve locked in a choice, Handwrytten’s robots get to work. You can even choose the handwriting style you’d like to use.

When it’s done, the notes are sent via First Class postage. Your cards are sent throughout the US in 3-4 days. You can send cards to 190 other countries, as well.

Handwrytten claims that the handwriting its robots use is indistinguishable from human writing. The only thing that might be a dead giveaway is the postmark from Phoenix, Arizona. If you don’t live there, it might be a bit weird to your recipient.

But this looks like a really cool service. Prices start at $3.75 per card. But when you factor in driving somewhere to buy a card, paying a premium for a card, getting stamps, etc. that’s actually quite cheap.

