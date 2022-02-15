This little gadget sniffs out hidden cameras in Airbnbs and hotels

I once had a friend tell me a story about finding a hidden camera in an Airbnb he previously stayed in. Coincidently enough, he found the camera using one of the methods we once wrote about in this post.

His story isn’t the first, nor will it be the last. Unfortunately, hidden cameras in Airbnbs and other vacation rentals are very much a real thing.

For example, cameras have been found in fake smoke detectors. Other cases involve cameras disguised as cellphone chargers and others hidden in a lightbulb.

Sure, cases like these are rare, but it’s still happening and people are sneaking hidden cameras into private spaces like Airbnbs, hotels, and other vacation rental properties. If this leaves you feeling uneasy, there are thankfully ways to sniff these cameras out.

Take the Scout Hidden Camera Detector, for example. This device is capable of detecting hidden cameras in any private space. It’s the size of a remote control and designed to go wherever you go. It’s powered by two AA batteries.

It sort of works like a pair of binoculars. You hold the device up to your eye and look through it while scanning around the room. When it thinks it’s detected a hidden camera, a flash of light is emitted towards your eyes.

If this sounds confusing, that’s fair. To get a better idea of how it works, this video explains everything you need to know:

Since not every camera is the same, there is no guarantee that this little detection device will find every hidden camera. Sure, it’s not perfect, but having something like this is better than nothing. And knowing what to look for offers better peace of mind the next time you book your next Airbnb stay.

If this sounds like something you think you could use, the Scout Hidden Camera Detector is currently on sale for $59.99 with the code SCOUT10. It typically sells for $89, so you’re saving 33% with the promo code.

If the thought of hidden cameras in your Airbnb creeps you out, do yourself a favor and buy one of these. Not only will it put your mind at ease, but it could potentially thwart any unwanted footage taken at your expense.

