It’s nearly Father’s Day, which should surprise nobody with access to a calendar. The weather is fine, the smell of barbeque fills the air, and it’s nearly summer.

Gift the dad in your life something that will give him more lasting enjoyment than socks or a tie. We’ve got some awesome tech-focused gifts, that he can enjoy on his own or make new memories with you.

This year, we don’t have to worry about noisy cicadas this summer on the east coast. That means it’s prime grilling time, and we’ve got some ideas for that. We’ve also got ideas for relaxing, getting the most out of his other tech, and more.

The best Father’s Day gifts and gadgets for 2022

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, so you’re going to want to go ahead and snag your father, grandfather, or son a gift sooner rather than later.

Brydge docks and iPad keyboards (varies)

If dad has a love for all things Apple, he deserves some accessories that fit the same design language. Brydge has some of the best third-party iPad keyboards on the market.

The new MAX+ brings a touchpad, drop protection, and a keyboard that wouldn’t be out of place on an actual MacBook. If he’s got a MacBook, the Brydge Vertical Dock is perfect to reclaim some desk space, while recharging that beloved laptop.

SCUF (varies)

Got a gamer dad? Show him how much you care with one of SCUF’s patented controllers and give him back some reaction speed.

The secret weapon? Remappable paddles under the back of the controller, so he can jump, bob, and reload all without having to move his thumbs off the sticks. Grab one for his favorite console and you’ll make his year.

Bartesian ($370)

Dad will turn into a mixmaster in no time if you get him a Bartesian. Think of it as a Keurig but for alcohol and you get the idea. It’s slightly fancier though, as it has all the assorted bitters, juices, and syrups that you need to craft cocktails in each pod. All you need to add is his favorite alcohol.

If he’s a tequila fan, we recommend picking up some CaliFino. Unaged or aged, it’s sure to be his new favorite in no time. Plus, Bartesian has a dozen mixers to suit any palate.

Roccbox ($500)

Stone-fired pizza is near-magical. With over 41 percent of Americans eating pizza every week, isn’t it about time dad could make his own at home?

The Roccbox is a portable stone pizza oven that can use either gas or wood to create perfect pies. Heating to over 932f, you can cook pizza in seconds that rivals the restaurants. Nice.

Ekster wallets (varies)

It’s kinda traditional to buy things like wallets for Father’s Day gifts, and Ekster has some of the best around. Easy access to cards via their nifty trigger button, quality leathers, and premium materials all combine to make these perfect gifts.

New for this year are wallets with a space to put in an AirTag for tracking. Ekster does make its own solar-powered tracking cards powered by the Chipolo network if dad’s not an Apple user.

A pellet grill (varies)

Whether dad’s a seasoned pitmaster or a newbie to the world of bbq, a pellet grill is the best tool for home grilling. Whether it’s one of Traeger’s WiFire grills or a Yoder Smoker, pellet grills keep the temperature to what you set, for worry-free smoking and grilling.

Get that wood-fired taste every day of the year, by buying dad a new pellet grill. The best bit? They’re big enough to cook for the whole family, so invite yourself around more!

Leatherman Bond multitool ($60)

Even if dad already has a multitool, I’m sure another will be appreciated for Father’s Day. I mean, it’s a Leatherman, and that just screams “I don’t know what might happen but I want you to be prepared for it.”

Leatherman gives a 25-year warranty on this thing, so it’ll possibly be an heirloom one day. That’s pretty cool, as are the 14 tools that run the gamut from a pocket knife to pliers, and the all-important bottle- and can-openers.

Apple AirTag and leather key ring (varies)

Dads are known to be pretty goofy and that can sometimes lead to things getting misplaced. Enter Apple’s new AirTags. The AirTag is a great gift to give to dad to help him out when it comes to keeping up with things, like car keys.

AirTags are integrated into the Apple Find My app, so they’re perfect for dads who are already part of the Apple ecosystem. You can find all kinds of AirTag accessories to go with the trackers so dad can keep up with just about anything.

Ambient Weather WS-2902C weather station ($180)

Is there a dad out there that doesn’t obsess over the weather? Give them the gift of amateur meteorology with one of Ambient Weather’s WiFi-equipped weather stations.

This kit has a solar-powered test kit, an LCD panel for displaying all the weathery goodness, and a companion app so dad’s house can be more accurate than AccuWeather.

Hex brands photography bags (varies)

A new camera bag is always a good gift for a snap-happy dad, and Hex has some of the best around for Father’s Day. They’re full of space, thoughtful pockets, and features like hooks to hang sunglasses on, and they’re much larger on the inside than they look.

I cram multiple lenses and my mirrorless Fuji into their DSLR sling bag, and still have room for all the accessories I need. Dad’ll love it.

