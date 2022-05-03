This wearable promises to put you to sleep and stay asleep

There’s not a lot out there that’s more frustrating than not being able to fall asleep when you know you need some rest. A new startup out of Berkeley, California is looking to tackle this problem using personalized neuroscience with its new headband, Somnee.

Somnee is a brand new wearable from StimScience, a team of product developers and researchers. The headband uses personalized electronic stimulation of the brain to help wearers fall asleep faster and sleep deeper.

The company conducted a 1,500-night pilot study where it found that headband users fell asleep in half the time. Additionally, the headband reduced tossing and turning by around one-third.

So how does something like this work? Somnee itself is a silk and cotton headband that your wear around your forehead. It then reads the wearer’s brain and enhances natural sleep patterns using transcranial electrical stimulation (tES) to promote better sleeping.

And it does all of this in a 15-minute ‘stim-session’ just before bed. Additionally, you can wear the headband through the night to get sleep reports from the Somnee app on your smartphone. Or you can take it off after the 15-minute session and sleep without it.

Look, I won’t try to fake an understanding of the science and technology behind a device like this. But as someone who rarely wakes up feeling refreshed, I’m definitely intrigued by Somnee.

Somnee is currently available for preorder on Indiegogo with an early-bird price of $179. You’ll still have to wait a bit longer to try the headband, however. The first headbands will ship in the fall of 2022.

