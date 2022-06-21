Philips Hue announces new table lamp, track lighting, and more

Signify just launched multiple new additions to its Philips Hue range of smart connected lighting. These include the Go portable table lamp, Tap dial switch, customizable track lighting, and a new colorway for the Signe gradient lamp.

Let’s go through them, in reverse order. The new $350 Signe gradient lamp comes clad in oak, adding to the black and white options already available.

It’ll be available in mid-July in the US, and you can get it in the UK today for £300. There’s also a smaller table version, for £200.

Image: KnowTechie

Then there’s the Philips Hue Perifo track lighting system which you can see in the featured image at the top of the article.

This comes as sections of railing that can be put together to suit your room and style. It’s comprised of straight and L-shapes and includes your choice of smart lights from pendants, spotlights, light bars, and light tubes.

Image: KnowTechie

Hue’s first portable table lamp, the €149.99 / $159.99 Hue Go, is coming this summer, as well. Featuring up to 48 hours of battery life, it also has a button to cycle through preset light scenes, so you don’t have to leave the Hue fun at home.

The last item announced today is the $49 Philips Hue Tap dial switch. Available in white and matte black, it acts as a dial-based dimmer for your Hue lights.

It has four buttons to control scenes in up to three rooms or zones in your house. It’s also magnetically attached to the wall plate, so you can detach it and carry it around your house like a remote control.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.