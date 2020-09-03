The new Philips Hue gradient lightstrip can match all the colors on your TV

Philips Hue, you know, the company that every brand tries to rip off, has a new gradient lightstrip coming out later this fall that can match all the different colors on your TV. Previous Philips Hue lightstrips were only able to output one color at a time. With this new offering, the lightstrip is capable of producing multiple colors all at the same time and at different brightness levels too.

Obviously, the main use case here is using the lightstrip with your TV. This allows the strip to display all the colors your TV is showing at that very moment. If you’re watching a movie scene where there’s a bunch of explosions, the lightstrip will match those colors along with the brightness, giving you a completely immersive experience.

However, you’ll need additional hardware to make this happen. On top of buying the lightstrip, you’ll need the Philip Hue Play HDMI sync box or the Hue Sync app on PC if you plan on using it on your computer. Not to mention, a Hue Bridge, as well.

The lightstrip is currently compatible with three different TV sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. And the lightstrip doesn’t tape on to the back of your TV like most options out there. Instead, the device comes with rounded mounting brackets that easily attach to your TV.

When it comes to pricing, these things ain’t cheap. The most expensive model for 75-inch TVs will run $239. The 55-inch lightstrip costs $199.99, and the 65-inch lightstrip is $219.99. The devices will be available on October 16, but the company is opening up preorders now.

