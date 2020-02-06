How to check and update your Philips Hue firmware to prevent you from future hacks

If you’ve got any Philips Hue bulbs in your home, you’ll want to go and make sure they’re updated. See, there’s a known vulnerability that could end up with your Hue Bridge hosting malware, and letting a bad actor access your internet connection and any devices connected to it.

Yikes.

Your Philips Hue bulbs can be hacked, go update them

Thankfully, the issue has both been patched and it is easy to make sure that it has been applied to your lighting.

To do so:

Open up the Philips Hue app Tap on Settings Scroll down to Software update and tap on it Once the app has checked if updates are needed, you’ll either get a prompt to update or a list showing your up to date devices Any device with a white checkmark on a green circle is up to date, any with just a green circle need updating If any need updating, tap on the green circle next to them and then confirm by tapping on Update Also, if you look on that list, next to the icon of your Hue Bridge is the current firmware number. You want to be on version 1935144040 to be safe It’s also probably a good idea to make sure Automatic Update is enabled, so you don’t have to worry as much

There, now you’re protected from this hack, and you know how to keep your Philips Hue equipment up to date.

