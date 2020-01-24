PSA: There’s a new FedEx text message scam making the rounds – here’s how to protect yourself

Hey, so if you own a mobile phone, you should be on the lookout for scammy text messages saying you’ve got a FedEx package coming. FedEx let ABC News know about the new phishing campaign, which includes a “tracking code” and a message asking the user to enter their “delivery preferences.”

The thing is, FedEx never sends unsolicited messages, and I’ve never seen a FedEx consignment number (except door tags, which have DT in the number) with anything other than numbers in them, so any message you didn’t ask for is a scam.

Be careful if you get a message saying you’ve got a package coming and to go to a website to add your delivery preferences. Odds are that it’s a scam. If you get any messages with a tracking number, go to the actual website of the delivery company to see if tracking works. If it doesn’t, it’s likely a fake tracking number, made up to try and phish for your personal details.

FedEx has some handy tips to avoid being caught out by phishing scams:

Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package or other item, personal and/or financial information, such as your Social Security number, bank account number, or other identification.

Links to misspelled or slightly altered website addresses. For example, variations on the correct website address fedex.com, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.

Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as “Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you don’t respond” or claims that you’ve won the lottery or a prize.

Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation points (!).

Basically, FedEx never sends unsolicited emails, phone calls, or SMS messages asking for money, package info or personal information. If you get anything you think is suspect, first check the tracking number given on FedEx.com.

