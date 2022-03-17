iRobot’s new software update makes your old Roomba smarter

iRobot is pushing out a new Genius 4.0 update that ushers in a slew of new features primarily aimed at making its older robot vacuums smarter.

The bulk of the updates is focused on the company’s lower-priced line of i3/i3+ Roombas and brings things like Smart Maps, room labels, and the ability to tell the vacuum to clean a specific area of the home.

On top of that, the company is adding other customization and convenience features like Siri Shortcut integration, do not disturb, customizable schedules, and a child and pet lock function that prevents your pets or kids from accidentally setting the vacuum to clean.

On top of the rollout of Genius 4.0, the company is doing some house-cleaning and renaming the Roomba i3 and i3+ to Roomba i3 EVO and Roomba i3+ EVO.

With the name change comes a new lower price. The Roomba i3 EVO now sells for $349 while the Roomba i3+ EVO retails for $549, respectively.

The company also included an update that adds clothing and towel avoidance to the Roomba j7 and j7+ line. The feature detects and avoids clothing and towels left on the floor. This adds to the list of things the j7 and j7+ can avoid, which includes shoes, socks, cords, headphones, and pet waste.

All in all, this seems like a solid update, especially for folks with an older i3 or i3+ Roomba. It’s always comforting to see a company roll out over-the-air updates to products that sit in its lowest-tier of offerings.

