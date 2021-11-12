One of iRobot’s best-selling Roombas is down from $799 to $549

When it comes to robot vacuums, you can’t get any better than one of iRobot’s Roomba. They essentially invented the game and keep making some of the best options money can buy. And right now, one of its best Roombas, the i6, is down to an incredible $549. This unit typically sells for $799.

With this deal, not only do you get the fabulous i6 robot vacuum, but you’re also getting the company’s excellent Clean Base. This device charges the unit and sucks up all the dirt it collects when it’s done cleaning. Meaning, you never have to manually empty it anytime it finishes or starts a job.

On top of that, you get a buttload of features like smart maps. The robot learns the layout of your home and maps it out in the iRobot app, allowing you to tell it where and when you want it to do its job. This is just the tip of the iceberg; there’s a ton of other features, all of which you can find here.

If you’ve been meaning to get yourself one but holding off due to price (it’s understandable, we know), now is the time because this price is the lowest we’ve seen. And there’s no telling when Amazon decides to yank this discount away. Click the button below for more info.

