These new LED bulbs from Philips might live longer than you

Signify, the maker of the Philips Hue brand of smart lighting, has just announced some killer A-Class LED bulbs that could last for 50 years under normal usage. The catch? They’re only available in the European Union for now.

They’ve been designed to meet the new EU labeling specifications that go into force today, September 1. The new bulbs consume a staggering 60-percent less power than the existing Philips Hue LED bulbs and are rated for 50,000 hours of use.

That’s nearly 50 years based on a three-hour usage per day in a home environment. 50 years! That could be the only light bulbs you ever have to buy, saving you money, time, and the environment in one step.

Michael Rombouts, business unit leader LED lamps and luminaires at Signify, notes:

With this technological breakthrough, we created our most energy-efficient lamp in this shape yet, while maintaining the same high quality of LED lighting that our customers are used to

The new bulbs come in 40W and 60W equivalents, and in either white (3000k) or cool white (4000k) versions. The 40W version is €8.99 and the 60W version comes in at €9.99. Again, that’s around $10 per bulb for the only bulb you might need to buy in your lifetime. Whew.

They’re available for EU and UK customers, starting today, September 1. Hopefully, it won’t take long to get the ultra-efficient bulbs across to our side of the pond.

